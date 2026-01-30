State-of-the-art complex for children in conflict with law

New Delhi: The Delhi government will construct a modern, state-of-the-art integrated complex in Alipur for the reform and rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday. The facility, with a capacity of around 700 children, will focus on protection, care and reintegration rather than punishment.



Addressing the issue after chairing a meeting of the Juvenile Justice Committee, the Chief Minister said the decision was aimed at creating a comprehensive and humane system for children who come into conflict with the law. Senior officials from the Department

of Women and Child Development were present at the meeting, where legal, social and humanitarian aspects were discussed in detail.

“The priority of the Delhi Government is protection and rehabilitation, not punishment,” Gupta said, adding that the proposed complex would function as a secure and supportive environment to help children rebuild their lives. She noted that many existing homes for such children across Delhi are decades old, making it necessary to develop a modern, integrated facility in line with the spirit of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

The complex will be developed on approximately eight acres of land in Alipur and will house children whose cases are pending before the Juvenile Justice Board, as well as those who have completed legal proceedings. According to the Chief Minister, the facility will provide comprehensive provisions for education, sports, yoga, mental health counselling, behavioural correction and skill development.

“The objective is to reintegrate children into normal life and prepare them for a dignified future,” Gupta said. She stressed that the institution would not be punitive in nature but would instead serve as a model for other states in dealing with children in conflict with the law.

Children residing in the complex will follow age-appropriate daily routines and will be encouraged to participate in sports, creative activities and skill-building programmes designed to boost self-confidence and resilience.

The government aims to create an atmosphere free from fear or stigma, where children can learn, grow and rediscover their potential.

Emphasising the government’s approach, the Chief Minister said that a child in conflict with the law should not be viewed as a criminal

but as someone who needs protection, guidance and an opportunity for reform.