State-level wrestler held for alleged role in attempted murder

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a state-level wrestling gold medalist in an attempted murder case that occurred at Mukarba Chowk bus stand.



An anonymous source tipped the crime branch of the Delhi Police about the wrestler.

The arrested accused was identified as Sumeet, a resident of Delhi.

According to the Police, the accused was associated with an attack on Vishnu in Delhi’s Timarpur area on April 21 and was caught while allegedly trying to flee to Haryana.

The accused Sumeet and his associates, including Sagar, Nikhil, Dev, and Aniket, were involved in the incident where Sagar reportedly fired at Vishnu but missed.

The group had been on the run since the incident, prompting a focused operation by the Crime Branch to track them down.

The operation was led by the team of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP Vivek Tyagi, following valuable insights from Head Constable Vikas Dabas.

The arrest was made possible through extensive use of secret sources and technical surveillance, as the accused had ceased using normal communication methods to evade capture.

Sumeet’s criminal activities starkly contrast his sporting achievements, having twice been awarded gold medals in state-level wrestling competitions.

His background includes training at the Guru Hanuman Akhada after an early education up to the eighth grade in Delhi.