State-level boxer shoots dead uncle

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old state-level boxer for allegedly shooting his uncle over a property dispute, officials said on Sunday.



The accused, identified as Rajan, was arrested on Saturday. The police found that he was previously involved in four criminal cases of attempt to murder, abduction, and other heinous cases in Haryana, they said.

“Rajan Phour had a property dispute with his uncle Azad, residing in the village Nangla Paar in Haryana’s Panipat. Last month, Azad insulted Rajan’s mother, prompting Rajan to vow revenge.

On June 23, as Azad was driving to his village, Rajan and his associates opened fire at him. A bullet hit Azad in the waist, but he continued driving home, dodging Rajan. Azad’s family took him to the hospital for treatment.

A case was registered by the Haryana Police for attempted murder, and an investigation began. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Rajan in the Rohini area.

A senior police officer confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.