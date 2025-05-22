State hospitals face 10-day sanitation inspection drive

New Delhi: In response to growing concerns about sanitation lapses in government hospitals, the Delhi government has announced a comprehensive inspection of all state-run health facilities to ensure cleanliness and hygiene standards are upheld. The move, which comes after reports of poor sanitation in several hospitals, is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of healthcare services in the national capital.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a notice directing hospital officials to undertake thorough inspections of various areas, including wards, waiting rooms, toilets, and hospital premises. The inspection will also focus on critical elements like the cleanliness of drinking water, maintenance of public toilets, and the overall upkeep of the facilities. These measures are especially crucial as the city braces for the hot summer months. A team of special secretaries from the Health and Family Welfare Department, including Nikhil Kumar, Danish Ashraf, Tapasya Raghav, and Kinni Singh, have been tasked with overseeing the inspections. The teams, in consultation with senior health department officials, are expected to complete their work within a 10-day window, with all evaluations concluded by May 31.

Hospitals have been directed to adhere strictly to hygiene protocols, submit photographic evidence of issues, and report corrective measures. The Delhi Government will conduct follow-ups to ensure lasting improvements, reinforcing its commitment to safer, cleaner, and more dignified public healthcare.