Starc returns for ODIs against India

Melbourne: Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned to the Australian ODI squad for the three-match home series against India starting on October 19 where Mitchell Marsh will continue to captain in the absence of Pat Cummins, who is recuperating from a back injury.

Starc, who retired from T20 Internationals last month, sat out the home ODI series against South Africa in August after returning from the West Indies Test tour. With his workload being carefully managed ahead of the Ashes, Starc last played an ODI in November 2024 in Adelaide against Pakistan. Alongside uncapped batter Matthew Renshaw, Matt Short and Mitch Owen, Starc is one of four inclusions to Australia’s 15-strong ODI squad which lost 1-2 to the Proteas.

Short also missed the last series with a side strain and Owen was concussed in the T20I leg against South Africa.

Marsh will continue to captain the ODI team in the absence of Cummins, who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes. The selectors also named a 14-member team under Marsh for the first two T20Is that follow the ODIs as the side continue their build-up to next year’s T20

World Cup.