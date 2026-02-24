Standing Committee sets timelines for civic rollout

New Delhi: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday approved a series of proposals aimed at strengthening civic services and directed officials to ensure time-bound implementation of announcements made in the 2026–27 Budget. The meeting, chaired by Satya Sharma, focused on sanitation management, stray animal control, maintenance of parks, upkeep of public toilets, pollution mitigation measures, and the effective utilisation of community centres.



Councillors placed several suggestions before the Committee, following which instructions were issued to the concerned departments for concrete and result-oriented action.

Emphasising the need for swift execution, Sharma said schemes that do not require a tendering process must be initiated immediately. These include the “One Road–One Day” sanitation drive, an annual licensing system for weekly markets, formation of a departmental group for pollution control, establishment of Material Recovery

Centres, Triveni plantation on vacant municipal land, development of herbal parks, and regular health check-ups and yoga training for schoolchildren.

Other measures discussed include property tax exemption for rural residential plots up to 200 sq. metres, creation of separate medical windows for councillors and municipal employees in civic hospitals, issuance of a circular on Municipal Foundation Day, and the setting up of

a media room. For projects requiring tenders, the Chairperson called for a clear action plan in accordance with rules. She underscored that the benefits of the Budget must reach citizens within the stipulated timeframe, warning that laxity would not be tolerated.

The Committee also deliberated on the issue of stray cattle, with Sharma stating that discussions would be held with the Delhi Government for land allocation to establish gaushalas. A detailed report on the status of municipal schools across zones was also sought.