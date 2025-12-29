Standing Committee reviews zonal inputs

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated the process of finalising the Revised Budget Estimates for 2025–26 and the Budget Estimates for 2026–27, with chairpersons of various Zonal Committees presenting their proposals at a special meeting of the Standing Committee on Monday.

Budget proposals were placed by the Chairpersons of City–Sadar Paharganj, West, Central, Keshav Puram, Civil Lines, Rohini, Karol Bagh, South, Najafgarh, Shahdara North, Shahdara South and Narela zones. The presentations focused on zone-specific priorities, expenditure needs and measures to strengthen civic services. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the suggestions received from all zones would be incorporated to prepare a “public-welfare oriented and practical budget”. Emphasising that the budget was more than a statement of income and expenditure, she said it served as a roadmap for the city’s development and must reflect citizens’ needs and expectations.

Sharma noted the need to address the imbalance between income and expenditure by reducing the financial deficit and enhancing revenue generation, without placing any additional financial burden on the Corporation or the public.

Zonal Chairpersons underlined the importance of expanding revenue sources and ensuring transparency in spending. Suggestions included better utilisation of community centres and bringing newly identified residential and commercial properties under the tax net.

It was also stressed that traditional revenue streams such as property tax, advertisement fees, parking charges and licence fees should be simplified and streamlined. Officials said greater use of online portals, digital payments and a single-window system could encourage voluntary compliance, while ensuring that ordinary citizens are not burdened with additional taxes.