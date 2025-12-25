Standing Committee pushes for zero tolerance against illegal hotels & bars

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday approved several proposals aimed at strengthening civic governance, with a sharp focus on enforcing regulations against illegally operating hotels, bars and restaurants across the Capital. The meeting was held under the chairperson ship of Satya Sharma, who underscored the need for strict, time-bound action in matters directly affecting public health, safety and convenience.

Crackdown on illegal establishments

Taking serious note of violations in the hospitality sector, the Chairperson directed officials to prepare a comprehensive report detailing action taken against hotels, bars and restaurants operating without valid licences or in breach of prescribed norms. The report, she said, must clearly distinguish between establishments whose licences have been renewed and those functioning illegally.

Reiterating the civic body’s stance, Sharma stated that a zero-tolerance policy would be adopted against any establishment found violating rules.

“There will be no laxity where the health and safety of citizens are concerned,” she said, directing officials to ensure swift and stringent enforcement.

Officials informed the Committee that action against illegal establishments was already underway in various parts of the city.

Wide-ranging civic agenda

The meeting also witnessed detailed deliberations on issues such as pollution control, the growing problem of stray animals, transfer of teachers and the recognition of

private schools.

Councillors present put forth several suggestions, which were discussed at length before directions were issued to the concerned departments for concrete follow-up.

In a key decision, the Committee resolved to constitute a separate panel to examine the grant of recognition to private primary schools run under the Corporation’s jurisdiction.

The move, members said, was intended to ensure that recognition is granted only to institutions complying with prescribed norms and standards, thereby safeguarding the quality of education.

Emphasis on accountability

To enhance transparency and accountability, the Chairperson directed that all questions raised by councillors during the meeting be answered in writing by the concerned officials, with clear responsibility fixed for the responses.

Describing the meeting as positive and solution-oriented, Sharma said several public-interest proposals were approved unanimously.

She reiterated the MCD’s commitment to responsive and citizen-centric governance, stating that the Corporation would continue to work with dedication to improve civic services and urban

management in Delhi.