Standing Committee clears key proposals

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday cleared several public-interest proposals, setting the stage for the presentation of the civic body’s public welfare budget in the MCD House on January 28. The meeting was chaired by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma.



Addressing members, Sharma said that the budget had been prepared after incorporating practical and grassroots-level suggestions put forward by councillors during special budget meetings. Keeping Delhi’s current civic challenges in view, the budget aims to strengthen municipal services and provide a fresh direction to the city’s overall development, she added.

According to the Chairperson, councillors will be provided adequate financial support for development works in their respective wards, including roads, drains, parks, street lighting and other essential civic amenities. This, she said, would help ensure quicker resolution of local issues and improve service delivery at the neighbourhood level.

The Standing Committee also held a detailed discussion on the toll tax issue, which is currently under consideration of the Supreme Court. Sharma said the MCD’s stand would be presented firmly before the court. She informed members that a special meeting of councillors and senior officials would be convened to coordinate key points and arrive at a practical solution.

She cautioned that any closure of toll collection could have a significant impact on the Corporation’s revenue, potentially affecting civic services and development works. A balanced approach, she said, was necessary to safeguard both public interest and the financial health of the MCD.

The Supreme Court has asked authorities to examine options such as temporary closure, relocation of toll plazas or revenue-sharing mechanisms to ease traffic congestion and reduce pollution. The meeting concluded on a constructive note, with multiple citizen-centric proposals receiving approval.