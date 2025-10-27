Standing Committee Chairperson leads sanitation drive ahead of Chhath Puja

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure a clean and safe environment for devotees ahead of Chhath Puja, the Standing Committee Chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Satya Sharma, led a sanitation drive at Lohe Wala Pul on Saturday.

The initiative comes as part of the MCD’s extensive preparations across the national capital for the four-day

festival celebrated with deep faith and devotion by millions.

Sharma personally participated in the cleanliness activity, sweeping the area herself and conveying a strong message of civic responsibility to the citizens. She urged residents to maintain cleanliness during the festival and contribute towards building a cleaner and healthier Delhi. “Cleanliness is not just the duty of the administration but also a shared responsibility of every citizen,” she said, encouraging collective participation in the Swachh Delhi mission. She was accompanied by Badal Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Shahdara (South) Zone, and other senior officials of the Corporation. Following the drive, the Chairperson also inspected the Chhath Ghat near the bridge to review the arrangements made for devotees.

During the inspection, Sharma took stock of the sanitation facilities, lighting, drainage, and fogging measures at the site.