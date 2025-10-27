Stalker throws acid on 20-yr-old woman

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman sustained burn injuries on her hands in an alleged acid attack by her stalker and his associates near Laxmi Bai College in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the morning when the victim, a second-year student pursuing her studies at a private institution, was walking towards her college for an extra class.

“She was intercepted by the accused and two of his associates on a motorcycle. The main accused has been identified as Jitender, a resident of Mukundpur, where the victim also resides. He was accompanied by Ishan and Arman,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said in a statement.

According to the woman’s statement, Ishan handed over a bottle to Arman, who then threw acid on her. She raised her hands to shield her face, resulting in injuries to both her hands.

“The trio fled the spot immediately after the attack. The woman was rushed to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, from where the police were informed,” the statement added.

According to officials, initial inquiries revealed that Jitender had been stalking the woman for several months. About a month ago, the two allegedly had a heated argument, after which the harassment intensified.

Following the incident, a crime team and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidence. A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to acid attack, has been registered.

“Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area is being examined and local intelligence is being developed,” the officer said, adding that further investigation is in progress.