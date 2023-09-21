Stage set for DUSU polls today

New Delhi: Students of Delhi University (DU), especially the first-time voters, are brimming with joy and excitement as the varsity is set to hold the much-awaited students union elections on Friday after a gap of three years.



Students of day classes will cast their votes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and those attending evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm, according to the university administration.

Counting of votes will take place on Saturday.

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the students body elections this time.

While there were 27 nomination papers filed for the post of president, only eight candidates remain in the fray. Of the 24 nominations for the vice-president’s post, five will contest the elections, according to the final list.

The chief election officer received 24 nominations for the post of secretary and 20 for joint secretary. Following the withdrawals, six and five candidates remain in contention, respectively.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress students’ wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), CPI(M)-backed Students’ Federation of India and CPI-ML(Liberation)-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) have fielded candidates for all four posts.

The ABVP had won three of the four seats in the 2019 DUSU elections.

While the NSUI promised to take up issues like menstrual leave, no fee hike and violence-free campus, the ABVP promised to work for

more scholarships to the marginalised, including transgenders and fairness in education cost.

The NSUI’s manifesto includes issues such as 12 days menstrual leave per semester, a violence-free campus, Grievance Redressal Cell, no fee hike, hostel for all, free metro pass, a library that functions round the clock, railway reservation counter on the campus, active placement cell, free WiFi and better infrastructure.

ABVP, on the other hand, pitched for the implementation of dedicated university special buses and the construction of new hostels and girls’ hostels in every college. They also promised to introduce an ‘Earn While Learn’ policy to provide students with opportunities to earn while pursuing their education.

Meanwhile, blame-game erupted between the NSUI and the ABVP as both the students’ group accused each other for creating ruckus and violence in the campus.

“The scenes seen in Delhi University are very concerning. It is a prestigious university where not only students from the country but all over the world come and study. On social media, videos of violence are going viral which is very concerning for parents,” Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who is also the AICC’s NSUI in-charge, said.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, ABVP’s Ashutosh Singh alleged, “the NSUI has been creating violence and disturbance on campus. They entered college campus disguised as female students by covering their faces and also attacked the car

of Tushar Dedha who is an ABVP candidate for the DUSU elections.”With pti inputs