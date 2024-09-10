St. Stephen’s challenges Delhi HC’s admission order

NEW DELHI: St. Stephen’s College has challenged a Delhi High Court single judge’s order granting admission to seven students based on Delhi University’s seat allocation. The appeal is scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday before Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

On September 6, the single judge ordered the college to admit the students, citing undue hardship caused by the institution’s indecision, which left students uncertain about their admission status. The students sought seats under the “single girl child quota,” but admissions were delayed. The college, opposing the university’s directive, argued it could only admit students within its sanctioned limit. The single judge noted the college had provided a seat matrix showing 13 BA programmes with specific seat allocations.