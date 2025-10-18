Sri Lankan PM visits Delhi govt school, calls Delhi model ‘an inspiration for other developing nations’

New Delhi: The Delhi Model of Education received international recognition on Friday as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, visited Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in Rohini to witness firsthand the reforms transforming Delhi’s public education system. She was accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who showcased the city’s advancements in digital learning, modern infrastructure, and teaching innovation.

During her visit, Dr. Amarasuriya interacted with students and teachers, observing live classroom sessions and project demonstrations. The students presented digital learning projects and shared their experiences of using technology-driven education tools. Deeply impressed, the Sri Lankan Prime Minister commended the Delhi government’s education model, saying it “could serve as an inspiration for other developing nations.”

Education Minister Ashish Sood expressed pride over the visit, calling it “a matter of great honour that the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka has visited a Delhi Government school to witness our education model.” He added, “Delhi’s government schools are now emerging as a benchmark for the world.”

Sood highlighted that the Delhi Government views education as more than a path to employment, describing it as “the most powerful instrument for equality and social progress.” He said the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s visit would

“further strengthen educational cooperation and dialogue between India and Sri Lanka,” underscoring both nations’ shared belief that quality education forms the foundation of growth and development.

He also credited the success of Delhi’s education reforms to the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the government is “consistently working to prepare its schools for the challenges of the future and ensure that every child gains access to modern, technology-driven education.”

Calling the visit symbolic, Sood remarked that Dr. Amarasuriya’s engagement “marks the beginning of a new chapter of knowledge exchange and collaboration between the two democratic nations of South Asia.”