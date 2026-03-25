Sri Lankan delegation visits NDMC for civic exchange

New Delhi: A 19-member parliamentary delegation from Sri Lanka visited the New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday to exchange best



practices in civic services and urban governance. The delegation was led by Asitha Niroshana Egoda Vithana.

During the interaction, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra presented the Council’s integrated approach to sustainable urban development, highlighting initiatives that have contributed to making the NDMC area clean, green, and citizen-friendly. He also outlined the civic body’s revenue model, including taxes, user charges, and service-based income streams, while detailing key sectors such as electricity, water supply, sewage management, roads, and green spaces.

A presentation by NDMC Secretary Rahul Singh showcased the transformation of the area under the Smart City Mission. Initiatives such as solar energy adoption, smart parking systems, intelligent transport solutions, and the NDMC 311 mobile application were highlighted as key enablers of efficient service delivery.

The delegation also reviewed sanitation and environmental measures, including mechanised cleaning, waste segregation, and the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle model. A visit to the Integrated Command and Control Centre demonstrated real-time governance and digital service integration.