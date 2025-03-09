Spring Festival sees CM Rekha Gupta outline vision for a ‘Viksit’ city

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the Spring Festival at Lodhi Garden on Sunday, where she engaged with citizens and discussed the government’s commitment to making Delhi a cleaner, greener and more developed city. The event was also attended by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Minister Parvesh Verma, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, and other BJP leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to interact with the people of Delhi. “Thank you. I feel very happy to be here at Lodhi Garden, speaking with you all. My responsibility is to listen to your voices, the more I hear, the stronger the impact will be. Share your ideas for the budget and development. I appreciate the presence of our respected participants,” she said.

She assured the public that her government was fully committed to fulfilling their expectations. “I assure you that we will put in our best efforts to meet your expectations. Share your suggestions, and we will act on them. Our team is fully committed to making Delhi a developed and better city. We aim for a green, Viksit Delhi, improved Delhi, clean and safe Delhi, and we are doing everything in power to actually make a change,” she added.

A day before the festival, the Delhi government approved the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, a ₹5,100 crore annual scheme designed to empower women financially and promote their economic independence. Announcing the initiative, the Directorate of Information and Publicity of the Delhi Government stated, “In a landmark decision aimed at women’s empowerment and financial independence, the Government of Delhi has approved Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

The ₹5,100 crore annual scheme will provide direct financial aid to Delhi’s women, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. Overseen by CM Rekha Gupta and a ministerial committee, it will use Aadhaar-based e-KYC for transparency, with applications processed via a dedicated online portal.