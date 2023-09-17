Sprightly showers cheer Delhiites, minimum temp 26.9 deg Celsius

New Delhi: Rain lashed parts of the national capital on Saturday, giving a respite from the heat as the minimum temperature settled at 26.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, the weather department said.



Waterlogging and traffic congestion were also reported in several parts of the city.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degree Celsius, normal during the season.

Delhi recorded 0.6 mm of rain in the last 24 hours which ended at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The relative humidity was recorded at 85 per cent at 8:30 am.

The IMD further stated that light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) etc. during the next two hours.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies with light rain for Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 33 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively. The commuters wrote on X about the traffic situation in the national capital.

One of them said that he thought Bangalore’s traffic was bad but today, he realised that Delhi is also giving a tough competition to it.

Others said the traffic was heavy from Surya Nagar to Anand Vihar and Madipur to New Multan Nagar, a complete chaos.

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 87 around 5 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘’good’’, 51 and 100 ‘’satisfactory’’, 101 and 200 ‘’moderate’’, 201 and 300 ‘’poor’’, 301 and 400 ‘’very poor’’, and 401 and 500 ‘’severe’’.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was killed while four persons were injured in Indirapuram here after being struck by lightning on Friday, officials said.

The Ghaziabad district saw intermittent spells of rain and lightning throughout the day.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vinay Kumar Singh said Ajmerul (12), a resident of Makanpur village, died on the spot when a tree she was standing under was struck by lightning.