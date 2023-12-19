SPP representing Delhi Police in 2020 riots case quits

New Delhi: Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who represented Delhi Police in the 2020 riots cases, has resigned.



Prasad sent his resignation letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on December 15.

“I was appointed as SPP for Delhi riots cases which I was continuing till date for three-and-a-half years. In this period, I have handled the prosecution cases to the best of my ability,” Prasad said in his letter.

“However, now I would not be able to continue and hence tendering my resignation with immediate effect. It is requested that my resignation may please be accepted forthwith,” he said.

Prasad, who is also the SPP in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, said that he will continue to represent the prosecution in the matter.

The February 2020 communal riots in Northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Around 758 cases related to the riots were registered and according to an earlier Delhi Police status report, charge sheets were filed in 361 cases.