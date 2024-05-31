Split AC blast triggers fire in Noida high-rise, no casualty

NOIDA: A massive fire broke out in an apartment of a high-rise society in sector 100 of Noida due to sudden blast in the air conditioner on Thursday morning.



The incident took place in Lotus Boulevard Society in Noida sector 100 where a thick black smoke was seen surrounding the high rise buildings. The fire broke out in an apartment situated on 10th floor of the building.

As per fire officials, the residents of society alerted the police and fire department after they saw a thick black smoke billowing out from the balcony of an apartment around 10 am on Thursday.

“Fire tenders with fire personnels rushed to the spot and with the help of the fire fighting systems installed in the society, the flames were doused without causing injury to anyone or damage to other nearly flats,” said Pradeep Kumar Choubey, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Fire officials said that the fire broke out due to a blast in an AC unit inside the building.

“The explosion was caused by a split AC unit. The firefighting systems in society including fire extinguishers, water sprinklers, were working fine and activated in time due to which the fire did not spread out much and was contained in one room of the apartment,” Choubey added.

CFO Choubey also appealed to the people not to use their Air Conditioner continuously for 24 hours.

“The heat is at its peak these days and people are using AC for the whole day and night. This is very risky as for the past one week, the maximum number of calls fire department has received is blast in AC from residential as well as industrial areas.

“We appeal people to remain vigilant and use their AC properly only after getting it serviced on time,” Choubey said.

A video from the incident went viral on social media, showing thick plumes of smoke surrounding high-rise buildings in the Lotus Boulevard Society.

Witnesses said that residents of nearby apartments evacuated their flats as soon as they witnessed the smoke and gathered in the common area of the society as a precautionary measure.