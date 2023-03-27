Spl meeting for civic Budget today

New Delhi: A special meeting has been convened at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters on Tuesday to discuss and deliberate on the civic Budget.



As required by norms, the civic Budget is to be cleared by March 31.

The MCD passed the “schedule of taxes” in the civic Budget for 2023-24 on February 15. But the remaining Budget process was stalled as the standing committee of the civic body is yet to be elected.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is “exploring options” to have the remainder of the civic Budget cleared by March 31, official sources had said on Friday. The MCD has said that the “special Budget meeting” of the MCD for budget proposals for the revised estimates for the year 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 would be held on Tuesday at Aruna Asaf Ali Meeting Hall at 2 pm.

Earlier, the MCD had also written to the Delhi government to seek permission to call a special session for clearing the budget before March end.

If the entire Budget doesn’t get passed by March 31, things may “get into a limbo”, a source said on Friday.

The allocations made to various departments in a civic Budget is key to proper civic functioning.

The “schedule of taxes” was passed by the special officer of the MCD, whose office ceased to exist after the election of the Delhi mayor.

The taxes, rates and cesses to be levied in 2023-24 will remain the same that are prevalent as of today, the MCD said in a statement on February 15. The municipal commissioner had presented the MCD budget in December and included the Revised Estimate for 2022-23 and the Budget Estimate for 2023-24, an official source said.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Durgesh Pathak announced that their councillors will introduce four resolutions for the welfare of businesspersons during a special meeting of the civic body to discuss it Budget. Addressing a press conference, Pathak said that four resolutions will be brought by AAP councillors, and he urged BJP members to support them. One of the resolutions would be brought by AAP councillors Parveen Kumar and Sunil Chaddha pertaining to presenting the MCD’s side before the judicial committee appointed by the Supreme Court to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres.

“The Supreme Court had formed a judicial committee to look into the matter of sealing of local shopping centres and commercial shopping centres. BJP’s MCD appointed lawyers would put forth arguments against the interests of businessmen. The first resolution will pertain to MCD putting its arguments in favour of businessmen and trying to ensue that these centres open soon,” he said.

The second resolution will be brought by Ravinder Bhardwaj and Rekha Rani. “Traders have been receiving several notices pertaining to conversion charges. The second resolution will propose that no further notices on conversion charges be sent to traders. The Commissioner will be instructed from the House to not issue further notices,” he said.

Prem Chauhan and Devender Kumar will bring another resolution, which will propose that the traders who have received notices will not be penalised, he said.

“The fourth resolution will be brought by Leader of House in MCD Mukesh Kumar Goel and Mohini Jeenwal will bring a resolution to propose that no notices, whatsoever, be sent to local shopping centres and commercial shopping centres,” Pathak said.

The AAP MLA said that till the time MCD brings a holistic policy on the matter, traders should not be inconvenienced.

“Delhi’s businessmen will be extremely happy once these resolutions are passed. During its tenure, the BJP blackmailed traders and sealed their businesses urge. I urge BJP councillors to support us and allow these resolutions to be passed,” he said.