Spl drive targets tinted windows in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: Traffic Police here have issued challans to 6,110 vehicles using black films on their windows, imposing penalties worth Rs 6.11 crore between January 1, and June 23.

The enforcement was part of a special drive to curb illegal modifications and enhance road safety across the city.

The campaign, initiated to address the growing menace of vehicles using tinted or black films, aimed to deter practices that violate traffic norms and pose a security threat.

The police have highlighted that black films reduce visibility inside vehicles, making it easier to conceal unlawful activities.

Such modifications not only breach legal guidelines but also hinder effective law enforcement and surveillance.

According to officials, this special drive was conducted in multiple phases across key locations in Gurugram, targeting both private and commercial vehicles flouting the rules.

By taking strict action, the police aim to improve compliance with traffic laws and reduce the risks associated with obscured vehicle interiors.

The total penalties collected during this period reflect both the scale of the violations and the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the issue.