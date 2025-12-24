Spl Cell nabs central figure in largest 2024 cocaine seizure

new delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Ritik Bajaj (36), a Delhi resident and key figure in one of India’s largest narcotics seizures of 2024, after being detained in Dubai based on a Red Corner Notice. Bajaj was brought back to the national capital on Monday for further legal proceedings.

The case pertains to an FIR dated October 2, 2024, in which 1,289 kg of cocaine and mephedrone, along with 39.706 kg of Thai marijuana, were recovered. Investigations revealed Bajaj played a crucial role in sourcing and supplying Thai marijuana, making him a central figure in the transnational drug syndicate.

Following the seizure, Bajaj allegedly went underground to evade arrest, prompting the Special Cell to intensify its operations.

Despite multiple attempts to trace him within India, he remained at large. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender by the court on May 19, leading to international coordination and the issuance of a Red Corner Notice. INTERPOL authorities detained him in Dubai. A special police team led by ACP Kailash Singh Bisht escorted Bajaj to Delhi on December 23. With his arrest, a total of 17 accused have been apprehended in the case. Officials described the development as a major success for the Special Cell, highlighting the role of global cooperation in dismantling organised narcotics networks.