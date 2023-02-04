Spl cell busts three inter-state cartels of arms, ammunition

New Delhi: Three inter-state cartels of arms and ammunition have been busted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and five arms traffickers who were supplying arms to gangsters of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been arrested, cops said on Friday.



The police have seized a total of 46 pistols, 16 spare magazines, and 36 live cartridges from their possession, they added.

They have been identified as Paramjeet Sehrawat aka Pummy (33), a resident of Delhi’s Bawana, Sanjay (29), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, Ram Vishnu (23), Anil (22), both are residents of Rajasthan and Rahul Kumar (27), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh, DCP, Special Cell, (New Delhi Range) said that the five members of three cartels have been arrested in three operations by teams of Special Cell led by Inspectors Vivekanand Pathak, Arvind Kumar, and Ravinder Kumar Tyagi under the close supervision of ACP Lalit Mohan Negi, Hridaya Bhushan, and Ved Prakash on a specific input.

“Paramjeet Sehrawat alias Pummy, Ram Vishnu, Anil, Sanjay, and Rahul were arrested from different locations in Delhi and Sanjay was arrested from Gandhwani, Madhya Pradesh,” DCP Special Cell said.

“During interrogation, Ram Vishnu and Anil made revelations that they used to procure illegal weapons from one Sanjay, a resident of Manawar (Madhya Pradesh) and sell to criminals of Delhi, Punjab, and Rajasthan,” police said.

“A total 19 illicit pistols of .32 bore were seized from their possession. However, 16 pistols of .32 bore with 16 spare magazines were seized from Rahul, 5 pistol single-shot shot pistols, and 36 live cartridges were seized from Paramjeet Sehrawat.

“These cartels used to procure illicit pistols for Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000 for pistols of .30 bore, and .32 bore including pistols having burst fire mechanisms, and sell the same to criminals of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan for

Rs 35,000 to Rs 1 lakh per piece. Accused Paramjeet Sehrawat aka Pummy is also previously involved in cases of kidnapping, Arms Act, and theft in Delhi, the official mentioned.

The firearms suppliers of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan are in touch with illicit firearms suppliers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and procuring illegal firearms from them, they further said. Further investigation is on, the official added.