Spl Cell arrests 4 sharpshooters of neighbouring states: Delhi Police

New Delhi: The counter-intelligence unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed the kingpin of the infamous 'Deepti gang' namely sharpshooter Deepak Kumar aka Deepti and apprehended three associate shooters, Delhi Police said on Monday.



Deepak Kumar (30) was wanted in the sensational murder of one Sandeep Sethi, who was shot dead by six armed assailants outside a court complex in Nagaur, Rajasthan, they said. Deepak, who hails from Hisar, Haryana, was a declared 'Proclaimed Offender' in three criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, a senior police official said.

A police team led by inspector Dalip, Vikram, and Nishant, under the supervision of ACP Rahul Vikram, in an operation running over the last 11 days, arrested Deepak, Manishi Chandra, DCP, Special Cell said. His associates Jai Bhagwan Singh alias Dholla (37), a resident of Jind, Haryana, Akshay Baliyan alias Sachin (25), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, and one juvenile from Hisar, who had committed the crime in Nagaur, were also subsequently apprehended, he said.

"On December 9, Deepak was arrested from near Majnu ka Tila where he had arrived to catch a bus to Nepal. Following his arrest, his associates Anoop Dawa, Jai Bhagwan, and the CCL were apprehended near the Anand Vihar bus terminal on December 16.

"During these arrests, it also emerged that the lead shooter, who had fired at Sandeep Bishnoi, was Akshay alias Sachin, who was on the run from 2018 and had committed four murders while absconding. He was arrested from Dehradun, Uttrakhand, on December 20.

Police have recovered six pistols, two country-made pistols, and ammunition from their possession", Manishi Chandra, DCP, Special Cell.

On December, 19 September 2022, Sandeep Bishnoi alias Sethi was shot dead while four other persons had suffered injuries at the hands of unidentified armed assailants outside the district court in Nagaur city of Rajasthan.

The victim, who had a long history of a crime himself, was facing trial in multiple criminal cases and had come to Nagaur court for the hearing of one of his cases. After attending the Court, while he was moving out with a group of persons, six assailants fired a volley of bullets, killing him instantly and injuring four others.

A few hours after the incident, the Bambiha group took the responsibility for the murder. However, later the claim was refuted by the Deepti gang, who took responsibility for the murder, attributing it to the ongoing rivalry among

them.