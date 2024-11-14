Spl Cell apprehends gang sharphooter after brief shootout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter of the Jitender Gogi Tunda Monty Maan gang after a brief shootout in the area of Shahbad Dairy.

The accused has been identified as Ramniwas alias Mogli (30) resident of Khera Khurd, Delhi.

According to the police reports, the arrest followed recent high-profile firing incidents linked to extortion attempts in Delhi’s Nangloi and Alipur areas.

The accused, Ramniwas, was suspected as the primary shooter in recent extortion-related attacks, reportedly firing shots at a plywood shop in Nangloi and a property dealer’s office in Alipur. Police recovered from him a semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges, a country-made pistol with two cartridges, and a stolen motorbike, all allegedly used in recent incidents. The Special Cell and STF, led by Inspectors Mandeep and Jaibir under ACP Rahul Kumar Singh, apprehended him after a dawn shootout near Khera Canal.

Ramniwas attempted escape, injuring an officer’s bulletproof jacket before being shot in the leg. Already facing charges including attempted murder and firearms possession, he allegedly joined the Tunda-Gogi gang for quick money, receiving orders from jailed leaders.