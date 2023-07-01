Spiritual pilgrimage: Delhi govt to set up 195 camps across city to assist kanwariyas

New Delhi: The Delhi government has approved a proposal for providing essential amenities and services for the annual Kanwar Yatra devotees.



The government will set up 195 camps across Delhi aiming to cater to the needs of thousands of devotees embarking on the spiritual pilgrimage, the Delhi government said.

The Kanwar camps will be organised from July 4 to July 15. The services will be looked after by the revenue department, in collaboration with Puja Samities and NGOs. Last year

there were 182 camps, while 13 more camps have been added this year.

The Kanwar Yatra, a significant religious pilgrimage for devotees of Lord Shiva, involves carrying holy water from the Ganges river or other sacred water bodies in pitchers known as “kanwars.” The devotees walk long distances, often in large groups, to offer the holy water at various Shiva temples, including prominent destinations such as Baijnath ji, Kashi Vishwanath ji, and local Lord Shiva temples.

Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti chairman Kamal Bansal said that the camps will offer a range of facilities, including food, tents for accommodation, comfortable seating arrangements, adequate lighting, mobile toilets, and potable water. To address the health concerns of the devotees, dedicated health services will also be made available at the camps.

The arrangement of CATS ambulances has also been made for any emergency. Additionally, silent electric generator sets will be installed to provide

uninterrupted power supply along with the installation of CCTV cameras on the route.

Security and crowd management will remain a top priority for the government. To this end, the District Magistrate will deploy Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) at all Kanwar camps within their respective districts. The CDVs will play a crucial role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims throughout their journey. Their presence will help manage the crowds, maintain order, and provide assistance whenever required, the official added.

Shahdara district, at 46, will have the most camps, with additional camps every two to three kilometres in other districts.