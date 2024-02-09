Spiritual Enthusiasm Revived at Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav

Pune: The Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav, a grand celebration of faith, witnessed heightened vibrancy on its sixth day, marked by the presence of spiritual leaders and catalysts for societal change. Notable figures such as Chandrakant Dadaji Patil, Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra State, Mahant Devprasad Das Swami, and Govats Radhakrishna Maharaj graced the occasion with their revered presence.



The day commenced with a majestic display of devotion as flower petals showered from a chopper along the banks of the sacred Indrayani River in Anandi, Pune, infusing the atmosphere with divine energy.



Chandrakant Dadaji Patil emphasized the significance of the massive gathering of devotees and saints as a testament to India's enduring religious and cultural values. He remarked, "This Mahotsav serves as a testimony to the resilience of our religious and cultural ethos, which continue to inspire generations. I extend my gratitude to Swamiji and the entire Geeta Pariwar for organizing this grand confluence to perpetuate the sacred teachings of our ancient scriptures."



A highlight of the day's festivities was the participation of Guru Govind Giriji Maharaj, leading devotees in the practice of "Manas Puja" dedicated to Dnyaneshwar Mauli, invoking spiritual reverence and devotion among the attendees.

