Spiritual concert blends bhajans and beats

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a grand spiritual celebration on Sunday as a massive Bhajan Clubbing evening was organised on the occasion of Holi. Touted as Delhi’s biggest spiritual concert, the event brought together devotional music, festive fervour and a vibrant



gathering of citizens.

The event featured renowned devotional singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi along with Sadho The Band, drawing a large gathering of devotees and youth. The evening combined soulful bhajans with modern musical elements, creating an atmosphere where spirituality and rhythm resonated together. A special Phoolon Ki Holi celebration added vibrant colours and festive spirit to the programme.

The event was graced by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with Members of Parliament, MLAs and other dignitaries.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said the Bhajan Clubbing initiative symbolised the emergence of a new cultural expression in Delhi. “This grand show of Bhajan Clubbing marks the dawn of a new culture in Delhi, where faith and modernity walk hand in hand,” she wrote on X. She added that the roots of Sanatan tradition remain strong while the youth are embracing spirituality in their own style. She said the performances created an atmosphere where “devotion and beats resonated together,” adding that today’s youth wish to embrace tradition.