Spike in LPG demand causes queues, delays

New Delhi: With the widening West Asia conflict disrupting energy supplies, panic booking of LPG cylinders amid fears of shortage has triggered long queues and a rush at distribution centres across parts of Delhi. Several distributors say the sudden spike in demand has created a temporary crisis in the local market.

Many distributors said the demand for cylinders has risen sharply in the past few days, forcing them to ask customers to wait as their available stock is unable to match the sudden surge in bookings.

A representative of Kiran Gas Services in Khan Market said the demand has increased by nearly 50 per cent over the past few days.

“We are receiving so many calls that we are afraid to take any more. People are also coming to the agency in person, but due to the increased demand and limited stock, we are asking customers to wait for two days or so,” he said.

Another distributor at Gole Market, Kayson Enterprise, said even customers who had received a cylinder a week or 10–12 days earlier were approaching the agency again for fresh bookings.