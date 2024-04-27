Spiderman takes Spiderwoman on a bike ride, both arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a couple who featured in a viral video on social media, performing stunts on a motorcycle dressed as Spiderman and Spiderwoman in a bid for fame, thereby violating several traffic regulations.



The accused has been identified as Aditya (20), son of Rohit Verma, a resident of Maksudabad colony, Najafgarh, New Delhi, and Anjali (19), daughter of Nand Kishore, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, New Delhi.

According to the Police, the rider was seen in the video performing dangerous stunts on a bike with his friend, both without helmets.

Moreover, the motorcycle used for the stunts in the video lacked a number plate and mirror, drawing significant attention.

Delhi Traffic Police have booked Verma under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Sections 5/180 for riding without a helmet, 194D for riding without a mirror, 3/181 for riding without a license, 177 and 125(2) under CMVR/177 for general rule violations, 184 MV Act for dangerous driving, and Sections 50, 51 CMVR/39/192 MV Act for not displaying a number plate, among others.

Anjali’s involvement is currently under investigation, with details yet to be disclosed regarding her charges.

This incident highlights ongoing issues with road safety and traffic law compliance, prompting authorities to reiterate their warnings against such reckless behavior.

“Engaging in such acts not only endangers the life of the rider but also the public. Such violations of traffic laws are dealt with strictly,” a Delhi Traffic Police spokesperson commented.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to road safety norms and the potential consequences of neglecting them.