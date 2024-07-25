‘Spiderman’ spotted riding on car’s bonnet, cops take action

NEW DELHI: In a swift response to a Twitter complaint about a Scorpio car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as ‘Spiderman’ on its bonnet, the incident, which caught public attention on social media, was promptly acted upon by the Delhi Traffic Police.



Upon receiving the complaint, the Dwarka Traffic Circle Mobile Prosecution Team, comprising ASI Devender Joshi and HC Yashpal, along with local police staff, initiated a swift investigation. The team managed to trace the Scorpio car (No. DL 9C BC3398) and locate the individuals near Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka.

The person dressed as Spiderman was identified as Aditya, a 20-year-old resident of Najafgarh, Delhi. The

driver of the vehicle was

identified as Gaurav Singh, a 19-year-old resident of Mahavir Enclave, Delhi.

Both individuals were apprehended, and the owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for multiple traffic violations, including dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seatbelt. These violations could result in a maximum fine of Rs 26,000 and/or imprisonment.

The Delhi Traffic Police emphasised its unwavering commitment to road safety, stating that such reckless

behaviour on the roads will not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against offenders to uphold the law and protect the lives of road users.

The Delhi Traffic Police

also urged citizens to report

any instances of dangerous driving or traffic violations promptly.