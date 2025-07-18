Speeding taxi claims 1 life, injures another in RK Puram; driver held

NEW DELHI A taxi driver has been arrested by the Delhi Police for an accident, where a 30-year-old man lost his life and another was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding car near Holy Child School in Southwest Delhi’s RK Puram.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjay Verma (30) resident of Village Jhijholi, Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and the offending vehicle driver has been identified as Rajan Sharma (32) resident of Janakpuri, Delhi.

According to the police, the deceased was employed as a mechanic with Tata Global Motors. At the time of the accident, Sanjay Verma was sitting by the roadside along with his colleague Tej Singh (55), a driver from Village Nizampur Majra in Sonipat district, Haryana. Both were resting near the footpath when a Wagon R car suddenly veered off the road and struck them.

Sanjay Verma succumbed to his injuries on the spot due to the impact. Tej Singh sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The vehicle involved in the accident was being driven by Rajan Sharma.

The accused Sharma has been apprehended, and the car has been seized. Authorities from R.K. Puram Police Station reached the scene shortly after receiving information about the incident and began legal proceedings.

A case has been registered, and the police have stated that appropriate legal action is being taken against the accused driver. Preliminary findings suggest negligence on part of the driver, though further details will be determined as the investigation progresses.

The accident has once again raised concerns over pedestrian safety and the increasing number of roadside casualties in the capital.

Locals and commuters in the area expressed shock over the sudden incident, urging stricter traffic enforcement, especially near schools and crowded areas.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the crash and establish responsibility.