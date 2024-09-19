Speeding SUV crashes into guardrail near Rajghat, 2 injured

New Delhi: Two people were injured when their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail that pierced through the middle of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, police said. The Hyundai Venue car had three occupants and all of them have been hospitalised, they said. Prima facie, it appears that the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control leading to the crash, police said, adding that a probe is underway.