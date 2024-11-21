Speeding motorcycle hits trio changing truck’s tyre, 1 killed

NOIDA: A 26-year old man was killed while two other have been injured after they were hit by a speeding motorcycle while repairing a puctured tyre near GIP Mall, under Noida’s Sector 39 Police Station area on Wednesday night.

As per the police, three persons, including the truck driver who was changing a tyre, were struck by a speeding motorcyclist. The collision left all three victims with severe injuries.

Police officials arrived at the scene and shifted the injured to the district hospital. The truck driver succumbed to his injuries, while two others remain under medical care. The police have taken custody of the deceased’s body and sent it for post-mortem.

The victim was identified as Binnu (26), a native of Badaun. On Wednesday night, he was travelling near GIP Mall in Sector-39, Noida, accompanied by two colleagues in his truck.

Upon experiencing tyre trouble, they pulled over to the roadside. Binnu, along with Ashwani and Shiva, descended from the vehicle to address the issue.

While the three men were attending to the tyre, a motorcyclist travelling at excessive speed collided with them, resulting in serious injuries to all three individuals. “Bystanders alerted the police, and cops from Sector-39 Police Station arrived promptly. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, where medical staff pronounced Binnu dead.

The police have notified the family of the deceased and initiated an investigation into the incident” a senior police officer said.

In another road accident in Noida, a 66-year-old motorist on a scooter died after being hit by a speeding vehicle from behind at the Chilla border traffic signal on Tuesday.

Police said that they have registered a case and are in the process of identifying the vehicle driver.

The victim was identified as Birendra Awana (66), a resident of Sector 50, who was a retired government employee.

“On a complaint from the family, a case was registered under sections 281 (rash driving), 106(1) (causing death by negligence), and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase-1 Police Station,” said police officials.