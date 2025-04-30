Speeding motorcycle hits stationary van in outer Delhi, one dead

NEW DELHI: A fatal road accident in outer north Delhi’s Bhalaswa Dairy area claimed the life of a 32-year-old man and left two others injured after a motorcycle collided with a stationary pickup vehicle on Sunday. According to the police, the incident occurred on a bridge slope above the Libaspur underpass, along GT Main Road, in the

direction of Azadpur.

The pickup van, which was carrying vegetables and fruits, had developed a tyre puncture and was parked in the first lane of the road while the tyre was being repaired.

At that time, a speeding motorcycle carrying two young men, neither of whom was wearing a helmet, crashed into the rear of the halted van.

The impact of the collision was severe, completely crushing the front portion of the motorcycle. Police officials who arrived at the scene following a PCR call found the damaged motorcycle lying on the roadside near the pickup van.

All three individuals involved in the crash had already been rushed to BJRM Hospital by bystanders before authorities arrived.

Rajesh, from Narela, died from injuries in a crash with a stationary pickup van. His pillion rider, Arjun, is receiving treatment. Subhash, inside the van, also suffered injuries. Police believe lack of helmets worsened the motorcyclists’ injuries. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.