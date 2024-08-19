Speeding Mercedes mows down man in SE Delhi, driver arrested

New Delhi: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 34-year-old gardener after being struck by a speeding Mercedes on Saturday morning near South East Delhi’s Ashram to Bhopal flyover.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sunlight Colony Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh (34) son of Ram Swaroop resident of Gali No. 12, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi, however, the accused was identified as Pradeep Gautam (45) son of Magan Singh resident of Sector 46, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police reports, the incident took place around 8:30 am on the stretch between Ashram and Bhopal Flyover. Rajesh, a gardener by profession, was found lying lifeless at the roadside, while his mangled bicycle was discovered about 150 meters ahead on the road.

“The first alert was raised by Rajender Kehti, a passerby”, Harsh Indora, additional DCP South East said, “He noticed the cyclist lying in a pool of blood and immediately called the police”.

Upon arrival, officers from Sunlight Colony Police Station discovered Rajesh’s body near the roadside. Despite efforts to provide emergency assistance, Rajesh was declared dead on the spot. His body showed severe head injuries, which were likely caused by the impact of the collision and subsequent crash into the road divider. The deceased was a well-known gardener in his neighborhood, where he worked to support his family.

Arjun Kumar, a relative said, “He used to ride his cycle for almost 20 km from Madanpur Khadar to Jor Bagh.”

His sudden death has left his family and community in deep mourning. Rajesh is survived by his wife and two young children. The police quickly initiated an investigation into the case, registering it under sections 281/106(1) BNS at the Sunlight Colony Police Station.

They identified the driver of the Mercedes as Pradeep Gautam. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

He is reportedly involved in the business of trading used cars in Noida, which raised further questions about his driving behavior and the potentially reckless nature of the accident.

The vehicle involved in the accident, a Mercedes was traced back to M/s SDS Infracon Private Limited, a company registered as the owner. The car was seized in a damaged condition, and is currently being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are investigating whether careless driving or mechanical failure caused the fatal accident.