Speeding car plows into shanty, 2 dead

NEW DELHI: A high-speed crash on West Delhi’s Pankha Road in the early hours of Wednesday claimed the lives of two people and left three others injured after a car plowed into a bicycle and a roadside jhuggi, leading to the arrest of an individual.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Janakpuri Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Harsh Sehrawat (19) son of Surender Sehrawat, resident of Village Pochanpur Dwarka, Delhi. According to the police, the incident occurred around 3:30 am and was reported to the Janakpuri PS through a PCR call.

Police and emergency teams responded promptly and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Anish Ansari (45), a factory worker from Durga Park in Sagarpur, and Phool Singh (35), a chik maker residing in a jhuggi near Kali Mata Mandir on Pankha Road. Both succumbed to their injuries shortly after the incident.

Among the injured are Kuldeep (28), who has been discharged after treatment, and two others, Soni (25), wife of the deceased Phool Singh, and Vishal, son of Vinod, both of whom are still receiving medical care.

The vehicle involved was a Maruti Swift being driven by the accused, Harsh Sehrawat. Investigations revealed that Harsh and his friend Pankaj were returning from a gathering in Gurugram and were searching for a dhaba when the accident occurred.

Preliminary findings indicate that the driver lost control due to overspeeding, hitting a bicycle, and then crashing into the roadside shanty.

Police have confirmed that Harsh holds a valid driver’s license. However, a medical examination found him to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He has been apprehended, and legal proceedings have been initiated. The case has been transferred to the jurisdiction of the Mayapuri Police Station for further investigation.

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence, and statements from eyewitnesses and injured victims will form part of the final report.

The tragic incident highlights the continuing dangers of reckless and drunk driving on the city’s roads.