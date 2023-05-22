Speeding car mows down man in W Delhi

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man died after his two-wheeler was allegedly run over by a speeding car near the metro station at Moti Bagh in west Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, police said.



Ajay Gupta, who ran a grocery shop, was returning home when he was mowed down, they said.

The car was being driven by a 28-year-old woman. The Ashok Vihar resident, an architect by profession, was allegedly speeding when she first hit a generator and then ran over Gupta.

She was returning from a party in Greater Kailash when the accident occurred, the police said.

The woman has been arrested, they added.

The police received a PCR call at 4.08 am regarding the accident. Upon reaching the spot, two vehicles were found in a damaged condition on the road towards the Moti Nagar flyover. Neither the driver of the offending vehicle nor the victim was found at the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The driver of the offending vehicle admitted an injured Gupta to ABG Hospital from where he was taken to ESI Hospital by his relatives. When the police reached the spot, they found the victim unfit to provide a statement. He later succumbed to his injuries, Bansal added.

“Inquiries revealed that the victim was going home after taking medicines from the hospital while the woman was returning home from a party,” the official said.