Speeding car kills toddler

NEW DELHI: A 14-month-old boy was killed after a speeding car hit him and his mother in Outer North Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 4 pm near Samaypur Badli, when the toddler was standing with his mother by the roadside. A white Tata Harrier struck the child, who was rushed to Burari Hospital by police and family members but was declared dead on arrival.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Samar Choudhary of Rohini, was arrested soon after the incident, and the vehicle was seized. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Samaypur Badli PS. Preliminary inquiry suggests negligent driving led to the accident, though police are verifying whether the accused was speeding or distracted. The child’s death has shocked the local community, with residents demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws.