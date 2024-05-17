Speeding BMW hits e-rickshaw, killing two and injuring three

NOIDA: Two persons have died while at least three others are injured after a speeding BMW car rammed into an e-rickshaw in sector 35 of Noida on Thursday morning.



According to police, the incident took place around 6:15 am in front of Sumitra hospital when five people were traveling in the e-rickshaw. Three persons travelling in the BMW X4 car rammed into the e-rickshaw killing two passengers, said police.

Manish Kumar Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida said that the e-rickshaw was heading towards Noida City Centre metro station. “The car rammed into the e-rickshaw from behind which was going to city center metro station taking passengers from 12/22 cut,” said Mishra.

“Five persons including the e-rickshaw driver were injured in the collision. A Passer-by informed police about the incident and the victims were rushed to nearby hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival while three persons are admitted for treatment,” Mishra added.

Police said that the deceased have been identified as have been identified as Mohammad Mustafa (63) and Rashmi (24), who was a Staff Nurse at Metro Hospital in Sector 11. Among the injured are Rajendra Kumar (43), the e-rickshaw driver, Pawan (27), and Suraj (20). All the three injured are admitted at a hospital in sector 110 of Noida.

The ADCP further said that two persons have been arrested by police. Following the incident, police have arrested two persons identified as Tushar Kumar and Aaditya Batra, both in their early 20s have been arrested. Tushar was driving the car at the time of incident.

One other person identified as Aman Shishodia, managed to flee from the spot. All the three accused are friends and residents of Sector 41 in Noida Mishra disclosed.

Police said that the accused persons are being medically examined and further investigation is underway.

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 24 police station under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt), 304 A (death due to negligence), 427 and 34.

The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, and their family members have been informed. Further investigation is underway, said police