Special vigil on bank transactions of over Rs 10 lakh in Noida, Greater Noida

NOIDA: To ensure fair elections in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration issued directives on Monday for all banks across Noida and Greater Noida to keep special vigil on transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh.

The administration noted that money could be misused to influence the voters during the polls scheduled to be held on April 26 in Gautam Buddh Nagar also known as the financial capital of Uttar Pradesh. The district has a total of 43 banks and 590 branches.

During a meeting with District Magistrate Manish Verma and Additional District Magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar, the bankers were also directed to carry out special awareness campaigns to motivate the customers to participate in the “biggest festival of democracy” in large numbers.

Verma, who is also the District Election Officer, said that during the poll process, the administration will prepare a complete report of transactions worth more than Rs 10 lakh and send it to the District Election Office, after which it would be sent to the Income Tax Department, stressing the aim of the exercise is to ensure the elections in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner in the district.

“Keep a special vigil on transactions of more than Rs 10 lakh so that the use of money to woo the voters during the Lok Sabha General Elections 2024 can be curbed,” the DM was quoted as telling the bankers in an official statement.

The officer also made clear the rules for vehicles carrying cash to replenish ATMs etc., emphasising that proper documentation of funds should be there.

“The banks will ensure that the vehicles carrying cash from external source agencies and companies will not under any circumstances keep any other party’s cash in the vehicle other than the bank’s cash,” he said.