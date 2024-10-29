Special Summary Revision of Delhi’s electoral roll 2025 begins

New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Electoral Office (CEO) on Tuesday launched the Special Summary Revision of Electoral Roll 2025 across all the 70 Assembly constituencies, aiming to update and correct voter information ahead of the elections in the national capital scheduled for February next year. This initiative allows citizens to make corrections in their details, report inaccuracies and register objections to any erroneous inclusions in the voter list, according to an official statement. The CEO’s office has stated that the final version of the electoral roll will be published on January 6, 2025.

Delhi CEO P Krishnamurthy said the revision prioritises all newly eligible voters, particularly those turning 18 on or before January 1, 2025. The updated electoral rolls are available at designated polling stations and voter centres, the statement said.