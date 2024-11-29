Special Summary Revision ‘25: Delhi registers 2.25L claims and objections

NEW DELHI: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, R. Alice Vaz, has announced that over 2.25 lakh forms have been received during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2025, underscoring significant progress towards updating the city’s electoral roll. The filing period for claims and objections, which started on October 29, 2024, concluded today, but the process will continue as part of the ongoing updates to ensure maximum participation.

Vaz emphasised the importance of a clean electoral roll, stating, “A healthy and pure electoral roll is very important in ensuring that only eligible voters exercise their rights on the poll day and there is no bogus voting.” The process includes both pre-revision and revision activities, with the goal of ensuring the electoral list remains accurate and accessible for all eligible voters.

As part of the pre-revision efforts, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) initiated a comprehensive House-to-House (H2H) verification starting on August 20, 2024. BLOs visited every household in Delhi to identify unenrolled voters, prospective electors turning 18 by October 1, 2025, and entries requiring deletion, such as those for deceased individuals or voters who have permanently shifted.

This verification drive resulted in approximately 1.62 lakh forms being collected for additions, deletions, and corrections.

Vaz further highlighted the rationalisation of polling stations as a key pre-revision step to improve accessibility. “A total of 53 polling station locations were removed due to damaged or demolished buildings, while 123 new polling stations were added. This resulted in a net increase of 70 polling station locations,” she said, ensuring that voters have better access to polling booths.

Additionally, special camps were held on two weekends in November 2024, during which around 45,000 forms were collected from the public for electoral roll updates.

Vaz reminded citizens that simply possessing a voter identity card does not automatically guarantee voting rights. “The name of the voter has to be present in the electoral roll. Be vigilant and check your name in the electoral roll,” she advised.

The process of filing claims and objections will continue until December 24, 2024. Eligible citizens who have not yet enrolled can apply via Form-6, which will undergo field verification by BLOs. Once verified, their names will be added to the electoral roll, and an EPIC will be issued.

Voters can access electoral services through the ECI’s Voter Helpline app or online portal, or visit Voter Centres across the city. The CEO also reminded that it is a punishable offense for an elector to have multiple entries in the roll or to hold multiple voter IDs.