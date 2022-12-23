Special spot allocation list for UG programmes: Delhi University

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has released the special spot allocation list for the DU UG programmes. Candidates can check the special spot admission round seat allotment through the official website of the university.



The candidates will need to enter their CUET UG application number, date of birth and captcha code in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal. Candidates whose names are on the allocation list have to accept their allotted seats till December 23. The DU colleges need to verify and approve the online applications from December 22 to December 24. The last date of online payment of admission fees by the candidates is December 25.

The special spot admission list is for the candidates who had applied to the university through CSAS 2022 but have not been yet admitted to any college. According to the university, it will be mandatory for candidates to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round.

Any failure of acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to the varsity.

Also, there will be no option of upgrade and withdraw in this special spot admission round. Delhi University is going to consider the seat availability, program-specific merits, applicant category, and program, and university priorities to grant seats to the candidates.