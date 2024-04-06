Special Cell Op: Former national boxer held in connection with notorious gang

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested a former national-level boxer turned sharpshooter associated with the notorious Rohit Godara, Hasim Baba, and Kala Jatheri Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Acting on information



provided by an anonymous source, the Special Cell conducted the arrest.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhinav Verma, also known as Boxer, son of Ashok Verma and a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Vikaspuri, Delhi. The arrest took place near DDA Sports Park, Sector-3, Rohini, Delhi, following specific intelligence received by the police.

Verma was sought in connection with two separate shooting incidents targeting businessmen in the Kirti Nagar and Farsh Bazar areas. Upon apprehension, the police seized three sophisticated pistols, one revolver, twelve live cartridges, two scooters, and a mobile phone from Verma’s possession.

The operation was conducted by the Special Cell team of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP Ved Parkash, after extensive surveillance and investigative efforts.

Verma, a married father of two, dropped out of school after the 11th grade and turned to crime following his arrest in a murder case in 2012. His time behind bars led him to connect with key figures within the criminal network, leading him deeper into a life of crime upon release. His criminal record includes cases of murder, attempted murder, and violations of the Arms Act.

Further investigation revealed his direct ties to Aashish alias Kalu, a dismissed constable based in Dubai, who currently orchestrates the gang’s activities.