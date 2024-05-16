Special Cell nabs kingpin of interstate robbery gang

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested the kingpin and his associates, who were wanted in more than 80 interstate robbery cases.



An anonymous source tipped the Special Cell of the Delhi Police about the kingpin and his associates.

The arrested accused were identified as Rafiq Sheikh alias Roka (30), son of Farukh Sheikh, Shabed Ali Khan alias Saved (30), son of Bahar Ali Khan, and Shekh Maydul (26), son of Shekh Shafiq,

all the accused were residents of CD Park, Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.

Police report that Roka, a notorious criminal with over 80 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh, was arrested.

His accomplices, Shabed Ali Khan and Shekh Maydul, have over 50 and nine cases, respectively.

A Rs 15,000 reward was offered for Roka by the UP police.

During the arrest, police seized three semi-automatic pistols, live cartridges, cash, and stolen jewelry from recent robberies in Mehrauli and Pul Prahladpur.

The trio was wanted for numerous crimes, including a 2021 police shooting near ISBT Kashmere Gate.

Roka, evading arrest in 31 cases, including 13 in Delhi, 10 in UP, 7 in Maharashtra, and one in Karnatak, is a proclaimed offender in two cases.

Roka’s gang, known for targeting posh areas for burglaries, operated by conducting reconnaissance of locked houses, breaking in, and stealing valuables.