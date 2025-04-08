Special Cell nabs key Tyagi gang aide

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old absconding member of the Salman Tyagi and Saddam Gauri gang was arrested by Delhi Police’s Special Cell at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, just minutes before he attempted to flee to Chennai.

The accused, Suraj alias Kura, had been on the run since 2019 after being booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOC). Declared a proclaimed offender, he frequently changed locations to evade arrest. He has previous cases for attempted murder and under the Arms Act. Further legal action is underway.