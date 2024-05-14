Special cell nabs interstate criminal

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested an interstate criminal responsible for multiple interstate robberies and burglaries across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya



Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

The police were informed about the criminal through a complaint registered at the Amar Colony Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Dharam (45), son of Sagarmal, a resident of Gokul Singh KaChak, Kotwali, Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Police, the accused was captured near the bus stand on Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi, following an elaborate sting operation. The accused Dharam was specifically wanted in connection with a high-profile case registered under sections 457, 380, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Amar Colony Police Station.

The case pertains to a burglary on July 28, 2023, at a residence in Kailash Hills, South Delhi. This incident involved the theft of gold jewelry, substantial cash amounts, an iPhone, and other valuables.

Following this, the Delhi Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The team had been tracking the activities of an inter-state gang believed to be planning further heinous crimes in the Delhi/NCR region.