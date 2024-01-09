Special Cell nabs fugitive linked to Prince Teotia gang: Officials

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has nabbed a fugitive associated with the infamous Prince Teotia gang.



He was on the run following his involvement in a high-profile carjacking case that shook Delhi Cantt in October 2022, officials informed on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Taranjeet Singh alias Ginni, a resident of Fatehgarh, Punjab, he was arrested on Friday from the Udyog Vihar area in Gurugram.

Alok Kumar, DCP Special Cell, stated that Singh, who had been evading authorities in connection to the sensational carjacking incident at Delhi Cantt Police station. The arrest was orchestrated by a dedicated team from the Special Cell led by Inspectors Karamvir Singh, Pawan Kumar, and Jitender Mavi, operating under the astute supervision of ACP Ved Prakash.

The case in question pertained to a carjacking incident that occurred on October 29, 2022, on the RTR flyover. Singh, alongside his

associates, allegedly robbed a Fortuner car at gunpoint, resorting to firearm use to intimidate the victim.

The incident led to the registration of FIR under sections 397/34 IPC and 25/27 Arms Act. While two suspects were initially arrested, Singh had managed to evade capture by continuously changing his hideouts, Alok Kumar mentioned.

Following three months of relentless pursuit and intelligence-gathering efforts, the Special Cell received specific information about Singh’s movements, ultimately leading to his arrest in Gurugram.

Singh, known for his involvement in several criminal activities, including assault, abduction, extortion, and robbery, was actively attempting to revive the Prince Teotia gang after the demise of its leader, who was murdered in Tihar Jail last year by a rival gang, Kumar confirmed.

Singh had gone to great lengths to alter his appearance, notably trimming his hair, in a bid to avoid police detection while maintaining contact with the remaining gang members, the official added.