Special Cell nabs criminal wanted in 12-year-old murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Special Cell have arrested a wanted criminal in a heinous murder case registered in 2012 at Sonia Vihar Police Station. An anonymous source tipped the Delhi Police’s Special Cell about the criminal.



The accused was identified as Umar alias Umardin (51) son of Alladiya resident of Khajuri Khas, Delhi.

According to the Police, despite concealing his identity for over a decade, Umar’s evasion came to an end due to the relentless efforts of the Special Cell team. Umar had a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 on his head since 2013, declared by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

The arrest was led by Inspectors Rahul Kumar and Vineet Kumar Tewatia, under the supervision of ACP Kailash Singh Bisht. Umar had been living under a false identity in Uttar Pradesh.

He was declared a proclaimed offender in the murder case registered at Sonia Vihar Police Station, where the victim’s face was disfigured with acid to conceal his identity. During the arrest, an illicit .32 bore pistol and four live rounds were recovered from Umar.

The Special Cell team had been conducting an intensive operation to track down Umar. Under the guidance of Sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar, the team gathered information and maintained surveillance on suspects.

A tip-off on July 16, led the team to Umar’s location near the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi, where he was apprehended.

Umar’s criminal activities date back to 2002, when he first got involved in petty thefts. Over the years, his crimes escalated to include electricity transformer theft, narcotics smuggling, and murder.

In 2012, Umar and his accomplices murdered Taslim in Sonia Vihar, Delhi, and poured acid on Taslim’s face to hinder identification. Following this crime, Umar fled to Nepal, living under a false identity to avoid capture.

Despite changing his name and ID multiple times, Umar’s criminal activities and previous involvements were well-documented. He had been arrested in several cases in Uttar Pradesh, including theft, arms smuggling, and cheating.

His criminal record included cases registered in Plikhuwa, Loni, and Amroha, where he was involved in arms and narcotics smuggling.